NCP state president instructs to contest local elections with determination

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The NCP's state president Jayant Patil during interaction with the office-bearers of Aurangabad in Mumbai's Rashtravadi Bhavan has informed them to contest the local elections with determination.

The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was to conduct the review meeting, but as he is unwell, therefore, the NCP state president guided them.

Patil underlined the need to strengthen the party in the Aurangabad district and to achieve the target the local elections will have to be contested with focus. He suggested all of them unite and never forgot that our fight is with whom? The discussion was also held over forming an alliance in the local elections or not.

The health minister Rajesh Tope also said, " Here is a good opportunity for us to bring change in Aurangabad district. Hence the local office-bearers should unite and contest the elections successfully. The party work should be done with discipline. Besides, the politics of addition will have to be done to strengthen the party. The strategy on fighting election will be made reviewing the local situation."

The minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, MLA Sunil Shelke, MLC Vikram Kale, treasurer Hemant Takale, state general secretaries Shivajirao Garje and Basawraj Patil Nagralkar, state vice president Kadeer Maulana, Observer of Aurangabad district Amar Singh Pandit, state president (Youth Wing) Maheboob Shaikh, executive president (Youth Wing) Suraj Chavan, district president (Aurangabad rural) Kailas Patil, NCP city president Vijay Salve, city president (NCP Youth Congress) Dutta Bhange, city president (Women's Wing) Mehraj Patel, district president Chayya Jangle and many office-bearers from the city and the rural parts of the district attended the meeting.