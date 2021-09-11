NEE-UG to be taken on 43 centres in city

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A total of 15 480 students will take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) at 43 centres of the city on September 12.

The test will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm while candidates were asked to remain present at the centre one to two hours before the given timing.

The candidate will not be allowed to carry ornaments, jewellery or any metal items at the centres.

All aspirants will have to follow Covid norms like wearing mask and hand gloves. They cannot wear designer clothes and high heels, shoes and pants with pockets.

Male candidates can wear half sleeves shirts or T-shirts. They can carry sanitiser and will have to remove shoes and chappals.