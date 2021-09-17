Need for self-reliance in defence sector

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Every rupee spent on defence can strengthen the country's economy, but for that, the technology and products used in the defence sector need to be indigenous, said Mukesh Bhargav, founder president, defence innovators and industry association in webinar organised by MAGIC recently. One of the major contributors in the field of defence and industry, has called for the 'Defence India Start-up Challenge' to be held with a vision and to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector.

The challenge for the year 2021-22 has been announced through the Accelerating Growth of New India Innovations Fire (AGNIi) initiative, jointly by the ministry of defence innovation for defence excellence (IDex) and the Prime Minister's chief scientific advisory office, Council for science, technology and innovation. AGNIi outreach partner is working under CMIA's Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council.

Speaking further, he said that the country is increasingly dependent on other developed countries for its defence technology and products. Therefore, a large amount of money spent on defence does not work to strengthen the country's economy. India will be self-reliant in the defence sector and the economy will be strengthened if products based on indigenous technology are developed. Sachin Jain of IDEX explained the admission process for applying for the challenge. The webinar was attended by eminent personalities from the defence and industry sectors.