Need to build new dams in M’wada: Jayant Patil

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

“There is a need to construct new dams to reduce water scarcity in Marathwada. If dams are constructed up to 122 TMC capacity instead of 102, even then only 90 TMC of water can be used,” said Jayant Patil, Water Resources Minister.

He was speaking in a programme organised by Marathwada Abhiyanta Mitramandal at MGM Rukhmini Hall on Sunday to felicitate him for granting permission to use 19.29 TMC water from Godavari valley and 44.54 TMC water from Painganga Valley in Marathwada.

Water Resources secretary Ajay Kohirkar and Tapi Mahamandal executive director Dilip Tawar were also felicitated on their retirement.

Jayant Patil said that there is a need to think about avoiding water scarcity in Marathwada in future so that the next generation should not ask us whether we were asleep when water was flowing into Andhra Pradesh from the State.

Regarding the usage of 19.29 TMC and 44.54 TMC water, he said that we would receive water from Godavari valley and Painganga valley.

“For this, many projects will be completed in 5 to 7 years. Marathwada will have continuous water availability. Due to the use of 19.29 TMC, new dams can be constructed in Dharur, Parli, Palam, Purna, Kandhar, Loha, Bhokar, Aundha, Basmat tehsil in the region,” he added.

A total of 40 small and big projects in Nanded district have been approved today.

Projects in Beed district will also be approved. The minister said that Hingoli, Aundha, Kalamanuri, Himayatnagar, Mahur, Yavatmal areas would benefit from 44.54 TMC water.

“It is necessary to provide an additional stock of water from the valleys. Currently, there are restrictions on releasing water from one basin to another. Efforts are underway to relax norms.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumare, Minister of State Abdul Sattar, MLC Satish Chavan, Retired Secretary Venkatrao Gaikwad, Shankarrao Nagre, Vijay Ghagre and others were present.

Huge efforts are being made to bring water from the top of Sahyadri to Marathwada. A total of 115 TMC water can be brought from Thane and Konkan. It requires a budget and a new survey. There is a shortage of 1000 engineers. Recruitment will begin soon.