Neelesh Gatne takes charge as ZP CEO

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Neelesh Gatne took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP) of the district on Thursday.

It may be noted the State Government transferred some administrative officers on Wednesday evening. Dr Mangesh Gondavale was transferred to Mahaveetran as joint-managing director (JMD) while Gatne, who was District Caste Scrutiny Committee of Palghar, was transferred to district as ZP CEO. Gatne arrived in ZP this afternoon. Dr Gondavale welcomed him. After meeting ZP president Meena Shelke, Gatne took charge today from his outgoing counterpart. ZP department heads welcomed the new CEO.

Talking to newsmen, Gatne said that preference would be given to contain the third Covid wave by making the health department more active.

“Efforts would be made to provide more development opportunities to the rural area through Government schemes implementation. This ZP is ideal. We will work as a team with people’s representatives, officers and employees to make it (ZP) the best in the State,” he said.

Gatne said he would lay stress working within the framework of laws and making public representatives aware of norms.