NEET MDS-21 admission process began

The online registration process for the MDS course admissions began on Thursday for the academic year 2021-22.

Those candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 and wish to apply for available seats of Dental course in Government, Municipal Corporation, aided, unaided private and Minority colleges in the State, can register online up to August 29 for the postgraduate dental course for the academic. The fees can be up to August 30.

The information brochure was already released.

The provisional merit list will be prepared on the basis of information submitted by all candidates, including NRI. The seat matrix will be displayed on August 27. Eligible candidates can fill online preferences from up to August 31 while the provisional merit list will be released on September 9.

The first selection list will be released on September 4. Those who are allotted seats in the first round of the centralised admission process (CAP) will have to join the college on or before September 9.

The NEET MDS- eligible in-Service candidates willing to participate in the CAP process

should also register themselves as per the schedule. The State Common Entrance Test Cell asked the candidate to go through the notifications on the portal for further admission process.

Aspirants need to follow some of the instructions while applying.

The instructions are as follows;

--All registered need to upload all required documents up to August 30

-- The physical document verification process will be done at the college level on reporting for admission during each round before admission.

-- Reserved quota candidates will be treated in the general category if they fail to submit the requisite document.