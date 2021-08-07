NEET-UG mandatory for B Sc-Nursing admissions; registration date extended

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC), the competent authority for professional courses admissions, announced that National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG-2021) is mandatory for admissions to B Sc-Nursing.

All the aspirants were asked to take note of the same and apply for the entrance test

within the prescribed format on the link (https://neet.nta.nic.in/).

The online registration for the examinations began on July 13 and its last date was August 6.

In a notice issued recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare about the utilisation of NEET-21 result for admitting students in B Sc course in colleges and institutions is compulsory.

Therefore, the NTA decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to

August 10 to enable the aspiring candidates to apply for the test. The window for correction in students particulars will be opened from August 11 to 14.