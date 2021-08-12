Nehru Bhavan: AMC to re-invite tender for constructing multi-storeyed complex

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

If all goes well, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will be re-inviting tender to construct a multi-storeyed shopping complex by demolishing the old structure of Nehru Bhavan, in a couple of days. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 30 crore.

The complex at Nehru Bhavan will be built on the lines of a mega shopping complex built by AMC at T V Centre. The shops will be leased out to the highest bidders through auction. A couple of months ago, the AMC floated the tender for the first time, but there was no response. As a result, the civic officials have now decided to re-publish the tender to shortlist a competent contractor (to demolish the old structure and build a new one) in a couple of days, said the AMC deputy engineer (sewage/buildings) Anil Tanpure.

Earlier, seven gala occupants had challenged the first tender in the High Court. The judiciary directed the AMC to conduct a hearing and fulfil other procedures as per Section 81 (B) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act. Later on, the AMC served one-month notices to these occupants to vacate their possessions, said Tanpure adding that the AMC municipal commissioner has the authority to take an appropriate decision through hearing.

According to sources, " The AMC is of opinion that these gala-owners would be accommodated, but they should at least bid for the lowest price by participating in the auction. Meanwhile, the gala-owners had requested to consider their plea on humanitarian grounds. Nehru Bhavan was built with an aim to promote and give a push to the cultural activities in the city, 40 years ago. It was a haven for schools, organisations and societies in the olden days for conducting cultural, social and educational gatherings. The total area of Nehru Bhavan is 4,050 square metres. The complex will comprise of 26 shops and 24 traders offices, apart from auditoriums, meeting halls and spacious parking bay."