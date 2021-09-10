New Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh installs Ganesh idol

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The new Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh welcomed Shri Ganesha by installing the Ganesh idol at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk on Friday. The Mahasangh’s office and installation of the idol was done by the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and editor-in-chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda.

The guests of honour were MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Atul Save, former MLC Subhash Zambad, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, industrialist Shrikant Shelke, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, former corporator Sanjay Shinde, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Congress city president Hisham Usmani, Navinsingh Oberoi and others.

Karad said the devotees should celebrate the Ganesh festival by following the Covid guidelines scrupulously.

Darda directed that a Covid vaccination centre should be started at the Mahasangh office and also told that he will talk to the AMC administrator in this regard.

The founder of the Mahasangh Baban Didore Patil made an introductory speech. Mahasangh weighed minister Dr Karad with Pedhas and busted crackers amid band. Ramesh Disagaj conducted the proceedings of the function.

Mahasangh president Balasaheb Salunke, reception committee president Rajabhau Jadhavar, vice president Ashish Kharat, executive president Shankar Mhatre, secretary Ashok Pagar, Vishal Didore, Ajay Didore and others took efforts for the success of the programme.