New breakthrough in Pisadevi murder case

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The Chikalthana police have made a new breakthrough in the Ramchandra Jaybhaye murder at Pisadevi on Wednesday night. It has been unveiled that the contract killers had killed Jaybhaye to spread their terror. They were studying in an Engineering College where they started rowdyism while studying and took the ransom for this murder to spread their terror.

Jaybhaye was murdered on Wednesday night. The police arrested his wife Manisha and her boyfriend Ganesh alias Samadhan Farkale in this connection. They also seized the burnt clothes and mobile phone of the deceased. Jaybhaye (Kumbhephal, Buldhana) was a driver and lived with his wife and two-year-old son in Pisadevi area.

His friend Ganesh Farkale used to visit his house. His wife Manisha and Ganesh developed intimate relation and he was proving a hurdle in their relationships. Hence, they made a plan to kill Jaybhaye, which was cleared from their mobile chats. Ganesh took the help of his friends Rahul Sawant and Nikitesh Magare, who were studying in an Engineering College and had high-handedness over the other students. The deal for the murder was made for Rs 1 lakh and Ganesh paid them Rs 25,000. The four of them murdered Jaybhaye and threw his body in a nullah. They burnt the clothes of the deceased in the Satara mountain area and threw his mobile phone there. The police unveiled the murders in just 24 hours. They have collected concrete evidences against the accused while the further investigation is on, the police said.