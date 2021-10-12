New managing committee of Navjeevan society elected

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The new managing committee of Navjeevan Society for Research and Rehabilitation of Mentally Handicapped, Aurangabad, was formed in consensus at the annual general meeting held recently. The appointments have been made as follows. Sharmila Gandhi (president), Badriprasad Rathi (secretary),Dr Chinmay Barhale (vice president), Sunil Ved (treasurer) and RP Duse (Jt secretary). The other members appointed to this committee are Dr Ramdas Ambulgekar, adv Gondhlekar, Shyam Chawcharia and Sushma Kulkarni. Former vice president Dr Vinay Barhale and former treasurer Keshav Deshpande, facilitated the proceedings.