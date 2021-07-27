New session in university, colleges to begin from Aug 30; classes to commence from Oct 1

Aurangabad, July 27:

The first session of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) departments and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22 will commence from August 30.

The classes will start on October 1. Various resolutions, including resuming classes in the new AY, were passed in the Academic Council meeting held on Tuesday. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the meeting.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirath and registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, along with AC 45 members, were present. The members held discussions on 34 subjects.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that different important decisions were taken during the last two years with the help of various authorities and boards.

“The university started heading on the path of development.

But, there were some hurdles because of Covid. The examinations of last semester were held successfully. The online examinations will be conducted in four stages,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that there would be uniformity in the syllabus and examinations pattern of university departments and affiliated colleges in the coming days.

Some of the important resolutions taken in the AC meeting is as follows;

-Approved revised syllabus of M Sc Botany and Electronics.

--New guidelines for theory and practical examinations

-- Introducing choice-based credit system in BCM course

--Permission to B Voc- Organic Farming, Physical Education and Sports Backing courses.

--Revised norms of M Phil and Ph D admissions.

--Permission granted for introducing a subject on ‘Indian Constitution' in graduate course.

---Withdrawing permission to MBA, MCA courses of Millennium Institute