New strain of dengue leaves the health department concerned

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The union health department has warned that a new dengue strain could be more dangerous in 11 states of the country. Maharashtra is one of these 11 states. Although the number of dengue patients and deaths in the state is low, the number of patients is increasing rapidly in September. In Aurangabad alone, 68 suspected and 46 positive patients were found in the last 20 days.

For the past two years, the entire health administration in the state has been engaged in the battle against coronavirus. Hence the health department turned a blind towards dengue. The number of patients did not increase till the end of August. But the numbers grew rapidly in September. Two days ago, the health department of the central government issued an alert to 11 states in the country. The number of patients has been increasing in Maharashtra for the last few days and according to the national vector borne disease control programme, 2,169 patients have been found in Maharashtra till the end of July. Two of them died.

From January to September 20, 237 suspected and 55 positive patients were found in Aurangabad city. In September, there were 68 suspects and 46 positives. Some of these patients are also undergoing treatment. To curb the rising dengue epidemic in the city, the municipal corporation has focused on zone-wide fogging, spraying pesticide and abate treatment. The disease will soon be under control, said Dr Paras Mandlecha. Although the official figures for dengue are very low, the number of dengue patients in the state is four times higher. Many patients are being treated in private hospitals. The numbers are not reported to the health department.