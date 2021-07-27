New timing of Janshatabdi inconvenient for travellers

Aurangabad, July 27:

The timing of Janshatabdi Express was changed due to corona outbreak. The train, which used to leave Aurangabad at 6 am, now leaves at 9.30 am. The new timetable is becoming inconvenient for travellers. As the railway reaches Mumbai by evening, government and private offices close. As a result, citizens and businessmen are facing inconvenience. Therefore, the demand for rescheduling this train is increasing.

Janshatabdi Express is an important railway for citizens. The train was closed for 11 months due to corona outbreak. The train resumed on February 14. But, the timing of this train was changed. According to the new schedule, the train now leaves at 9.30 am and arrives in Mumbai at 4.30 pm. Therefore, the passengers are expressing their displeasure over the schedule and demanding to make the time of this train as before. Most of the travellers have to halt at Mumbai to complete their work. Earlier, the railway used to leave Aurangabad at 6 am and reach Mumbai between 12 pm to 1 pm. Hence those going for important work were able to complete their work till evening and return back to Aurangabad from Nandigram express, Devagiri express in the night. However, as the railway now reaches Mumbai late, people are preferring private vehicles and transport buses for travelling to Mumbai. Similarly, many students also prefer the Janshatabdi express to reach their examination centres in Mumbai or Nasik and return back to Aurangabad on the same day. Now they also have to make a halt and spend nearly two to three days travelling to and fro. The travellers have demanded to reinstate the time of the Janshatabdi express to 6 am to avoid inconvenience.

Offices close in Mumbai

I have to travel to Mumbai frequently due to work. The timing of the Janshatabdi express was changed, however, the office hours in Mumbai have not changed. Offices are now closed till Janshatabdi reaches Mumbai. Therefore, this train should run from Aurangabad at 6 am as before, said trader Nandlal Darakh.