New well-equipped building for the tribunal inaugurated

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The new well-equipped building set up at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) for the university and college tribunal was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Friday. The tribunal will hear case from three universities and more than 1,500 colleges. Presiding officer Justice Sunil Kotwal and registrar Jayshree Suryawanshi were the chief guest.

The building is located on the left side of the road leading to Aurangabad Caves. The tribunal will now operate on the second floor of the building. After inauguration Dr Yeole said the tribunal will now be able to operate in a well equipped and scenic environment. Justice S K Kotwal thanked the university for providing the facility for the tribunal. The tribunal will soon be operational. The tribunal will handle cases from BAMU, Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University (Nanded) and Sant Bahinabai North Maharashtra University (Jalgaon) and one and a half thousand colleges. However, at present, the tribunal is running on insufficient manpower. It is learned that 8 staff provided by the Aurangabad an Jalgaon university are working and no staff has been sent from Nanded University. Sanjay Shinde anchored the programme. Pradnya Joglekar thanked the present.