Newspaper vendors feted today

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and office-bearers of all the newspapers today felicitated the senior newspaper vendors by presenting them floral bouquets on National Newspaper Vendor's Day.

The circulation department officials from various newspapers including Somnath Jadhav, Balasaheb Takle, Mayur Nakhate, Daulatrao Barbade, Vikas Chothe, Rameshwar Bute, Anil Chapekandi, Ashok Vikhe, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Daulat Sawant, Vandan Chandratre, Shiva Deshpande, Abdul Azeem, Sunilchandra Waghmare, Rajesh Mandle, Rajendra Magre, Sadashiv Gaware, Arun Bhutekar, vice president of Maharashtra Rajya Vrutpatra Vikreta Sanghatna Annasaheb Jagtap, president of Aurangabad's Sanghatna Nilesh Phatke, secretary Ganesh Bhosale, treasurer Asaram Kulkarni, executive president Shaikh Faheem, advisor Manik Kadam, vice president Gopinath Mali, joint treasurer Ramkrishna Raut, joint secretary Shivaji Dhepale, Sudam Bhagwat, publicity chief Bhimrao Waibhat and other office-bearers of the association and newspaper vendors were present on the occasion.