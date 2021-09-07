NHAI seeks consultancy of Bhopal experts to construct parapet wall in Autram Ghat

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is seeking guidance from technical experts in the construction of a 25-metres-height parapet wall in the Autram Ghat. The team from Bhopal will arrive in the city on Wednesday. NHAI project director (and general manager) Arvind Kale today inspected the ongoing works in the ghat.

Kale said, " The works to clear the route and restore traffic in Autram Ghat is ongoing on a war-footing basis. We are hoping to complete the task between September 10 and 15. Later on, the light motor vehicles (LMVs) and two-wheelers will be allowed to pass through the ghat in the first phase. The possibility of re-opening the ghat route will be after completing the CD works. A team of experts from Bhopal is arriving tomorrow (September 8). The process of constructing the wall has started. The experts will guide us on designing (vertical elevation) of the parapet wall in the ghat."

It may be noted that following heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the Autram Ghat route has been closed for the vehicles due to landslides since August 31. It is learnt that the incident of landslide (by 3.5 metres) along with rockfall had taken place in 2017. There were incidents reported between 2018 and 2020 as well. The reporting of landslides is for more than 5.5 metres in 2021.