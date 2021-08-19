NIELIT offers free computer education to AMC students, staff

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT, Aurangabad) had a primary-level discussion on providing, free of cost, computer education to students studying in the civic-run high schools and the staff associated with the services relating to Information Technology (IT).

The AMC administrator A K Pandey and NIELIT delegation comprising executive director Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dean (Academics) Sasi Kumar Gera and senior secretary Sharad Hosurkar, had a discussion on Wednesday. The institute is situated on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The delegation offered to teach CCC language to students from standard VIII to Xth as it would enable them to fetch employment after completing their schools. Meanwhile, the computer education to AMC teachers and employees will help them in their administrative works. Imparting training to brush up the skills of civic employees was also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the NIELIT delegation also requested the administrator to hire the services of their research students in the CCTV project which is underway as a part of Smart City Mission. The project demands knowledge of IT and Electronics. Hence the primary level discussion, prior to entering into a mutual agreement on skill development and Smart City project, was held.

It may be noted that NIELIT runs at least 500 CCC language training centres in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Goa and Diu Daman states, said Hosurkar.