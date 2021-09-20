Nimit Goyal takes charge as SP

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Newly transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aurangabad rural police took charge from the outgoing SP Mokshada Patil on Monday. Similarly, Dr Pawan Bansod took charge as the additional SP. The special inspector general of police K M Mallikarjun Prasnna was present on the occasion.

The state home department, on September 9, transferred the senior police officers in the state. Goyal, a 2008 batch IPS officer and posted in the Mumbai City police force (Armed forces), was appointed as the Aurangabad rural police SP. Outgoing SP Mokshada Patil completed her tenure and was transferred as SP in government railway police (GRP), Aurangabad.

Similarly, the commandant of the state reserve police force, Group 13, Nagpur, Dr Pawan Bansod has been transferred as the additional SP in Aurangabad rural police. The director general of police had directed the transferred officers not to take charge until Ganesh Festival. The festival was over on Sunday, and Goyal took charge on Monday.

The rural police department gave the guard of honour to the newly appointed SP. Sub-divisional officers, PIs, PSIs and other staff were present. The programme of welcoming Goyal and biding farewell to Patil lasted for two hours. Goyal, Patil, and Prasanna spoke on the occasion.