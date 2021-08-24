No death reported in 24 hrs; 17 patients detected

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

No no death of Covid 19 patient was reported in the district during the last 24 hours. A total of 17 patients, including 14 in rural areas, were detected on Tuesday.

Currently, 147 pandemic patients from the city and rural areas are undergoing treatment.

With this, the total number of patients has gone over 1.47 lakh. Of them, 1.44 lakh were discharged while 3,527 died in the district. A total of 18 patients, including 12 from rural areas, were discharged today.

One patient was found each at Ghati area, Mayur Park and Pratapnagar in city while two patients were detected at Gangapur, one at Khuldabad, five at Vaijapur and six at Paithan in rural.

Box

Final cases tally

New patients: 17

(City 03, Rural 14 )

Total patients: 1,47,886

Cured: 1,44,212

Discharged on Tuesday: 18 (City 06, Rural 12)

Active patients: 147

Deaths: 3,527 (no death on Tuesday)