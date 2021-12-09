No free training to teachers in State, unions upset for charging fee

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The Education Department decided to charge a fee for teachers training in the State Thousands of teachers across the State are upset as the Department announced to charge Rs 2000 fee for their training for the academic year 2021-22.

It may be noted that the Education Department conducts training of teachers and principals and headmasters of primary, secondary, higher secondary schools for senior and selection grades through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) free of cost.

However, this time around, each teacher will have to pay a Rs 2000 fee for the training. The online registration started recently. Its last date is December 23.

Those teachers who completed or will complete 12 years of service on December 31 will be eligible to register for senior grade teachers training. Similarly, a teacher who completes 24 years of service on or before December 31 can register for selection grade training. There will be four groups of training. The training in the first group will be primary teachers, second group training for secondary, third group for higher secondary and fourth group for education college teachers.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh in a memorandum submitted to the School Education Minister and director of SCERT demanding free training to all teachers of the State like in past.

“No, no fees were collected from teachers in the past for training in the State.

The first time, a fee will be charged. The amount of fee is also high,” the teachers union said. The memorandum was signed by its founder president Sajid Ahmed.