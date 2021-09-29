No matter Jayakwadi is full, city will get water after six days

Social media abuzz with messages expressing anger over apathy of the administration

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The district has received good rainfall. The Jayakwadi Dam has been filled for three consecutive years. However, the city is still getting water every six days. The citizens have been expressing disappointment regarding this injustice. On Wednesday, the social media was abuzz with messages expressing dismay against the apathy of the administration.

While sharing pictures of water being discharged from Jayakwadi dam, some people were expressing their anger about the water supply on social media, while others were criticising the management of the municipal corporation in a humorous manner saying, 'No matter how much the Jayakwadi dam fills up, city will get water after 6 days'. Citizens expressed their anger at the administration. Comments of some social media users are listed below.

Invitation to diseases

The Jayakwadi dam is full, but we have to wait for six days to get water. Large amount of water needs to be stored in the house. This water becomes home to various diseases. The corporation must supply water every day or two, said Dnyaneshwar Bansode.

Still depend on tankers

Jayakwadi dam is full, but Tarangannagar and Mukundwadi have to depend on tankers for water. The residents do not get water during the rainy season as tanker drivers deny coming to the locality due to bad condition of roads. Hence we have to purchase jars for drinking water, said Usha Khillare.

Must provide water daily

Many societies get flooded during the rainy season. The dam also has ample water. Still, citizens get water after five to six days. Residents are fed up with the constant water crisis. The municipal corporation needs to make a proper schedule for water supply, said Chaya Pimple.

Bad luck of the city

Messages expressing their anger over the municipal administration regarding water supply were circulating on social media on Wednesday. This is a sad situation for the city. The dam has been getting full for the past couple of years. The city should get water everyday or with a day's gap, said Mayur Bedke.