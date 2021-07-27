No new stock of vaccines

Aurangabad, July 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) only had 1,260 dose of Covishield and 700 dose of Covaxin as there was no supply of vaccines from the government on Tuesday. Vaccination will be held on five centres on Wednesday. Online registration will be compulsory for getting vaccines. Slots can be open for booking between 9 am to 10 am. First and second dose of Covishield will be available in Sadatnagar, Kaisar Colony, Chetnanagar-Jatwada road, Shahbazar and Ganesh Colony health centres. First and second dose of Covaxin will be available in Kranti Chowk, Rajnagar and MIT hospital. The health department has said that stock of vaccines will be available till Thursday morning.