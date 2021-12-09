No patient found in rural areas on second consecutive day

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

The rural areas in the Aurangabad district have heaved a sigh of relief as no Covid patient was found on the second consecutive day Thursday. However, 6 suspects were reported positive in the municipal corporation jurisdiction.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Buddilane, Beed By-pass (One each). Others - 4.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 9

New patients: 06 (City 06 Rural 00)

Total patients: 1,49,633

Cured - 1,45,916

Discharged today: 08 (City 06 02 rural)

Active: 71

Deaths: 3646 (00 die on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 9

Total Doses: 37,41,123

First Dose: 25,56,430

Second Dose: 11,84,693