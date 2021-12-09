No patient found in rural areas on second consecutive day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2021 11:10 PM2021-12-09T23:10:01+5:302021-12-09T23:10:01+5:30
The rural areas in the Aurangabad district have heaved a sigh of relief as no Covid patient was found on the second consecutive day Thursday. However, 6 suspects were reported positive in the municipal corporation jurisdiction.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Buddilane, Beed By-pass (One each). Others - 4.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 9
New patients: 06 (City 06 Rural 00)
Total patients: 1,49,633
Cured - 1,45,916
Discharged today: 08 (City 06 02 rural)
Active: 71
Deaths: 3646 (00 die on Thursday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 9
Total Doses: 37,41,123
First Dose: 25,56,430
Second Dose: 11,84,693