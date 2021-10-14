No processions, burning of Ravan effigies on Vijayadashami

Devotees can only take darshan of goddess

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday. This year, citizens will have to perform Simolanghan by taking darshan of Goddess at Karnapura. The centenary tradition of pulling Lord Balaji's chariot in Karnapura has been cancelled due to corona. Processions at Balaji temple in Rajabazar and Chauraha and burning of Ravan effigy at Cidco N-7 have also been called off.

Citizens are ready to celebrate Vijayadashami. Marigold garlands are being decked on the main door of the houses. The temple of the goddess at Karnapura was closed last year due to the corona. Processions and celebrations were also banned. Thus devotees had to celebrate Vijayadashami at home. However, the number of corona patients has decreased this year. The temples have been opened from the Navratri festival with the permission of the state government.

However, the administration has ordered not to hold any procession and not to burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra. As no fair was held this year, there was a low footfall of devotees in Karnapura. There is a tradition to pull the Balaji chariot on Vijayadashami to mark the simolanghan. This centenary tradition is going to be broken this year as it was last year. However, a pooja and aarti of Lord Balaji will be held in the Balaji Temple at Karnapura at 7 pm. Aarti of Goddess will be performed at Karnapura Devi temple at 6.30 pm. The procession from Balaji temple in Rajabazar and Balaji Temple at Chauraha was also cancelled.

No effigy burning

A Ravan effigy is burned in the evening at the Ramlila ground at Cidco N-7 every year on behalf of the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh. But the ceremony has been cancelled for the second time in the last 39 years. Some citizens have decided to burn the Ravan effigy in their yard with family and friends. A 2 feet cutout of Ravan has been prepared for the ceremony.