No separate charges to be collected to regularise properties

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The residents of Satara-Deolai are demanding that separate charges should not be collected from them to regularise their properties under Gunthewari.

They feel that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has not done any development after bringing the areas within AMC’s jurisdiction from the Gram Panchayat.

A total of 10,500 files were submitted with the administration under NA-47 B to regularise the properties in Gunthewari scheme. The AMC developed roads in the areas on receiving Rs 8.30 crore fund from Cidco in the form of NA.

No development was done in Satara from the collected tax.

They raised a question as to where the money of collected tax is spent. Even a spacious health centre was not established in Satara-Deolai. The health service is being provided in an old building. Not only this, the Corporation has not provided toilets and water for the women coming to the hospital for treatment. There is no school of AMC. The citizens are solely dependent on private schools.

Zilla Parishad's only ISO certified school is important for the people of Satara.

It has not provided any basic facility to the residents yet.

The works of cement roads construction and laying water pipeline are being carried out here from Government funds.

The citizens expressed displeasure that despite the fact that property tax collection is higher than other wards, the AMC corporation is reluctant to carry out development works in Satara-Deolai.

Former deputy sarpanch Rajukaka Narwade, former member Ashok Tingote and Sominath Shirane and Padamsingh Rajput from Sangharsh Samiti said that citizens could not afford charges under Gunthewari after spending money on NA 47 B files and maps.

“Revenue officials tell us that the files are in the land records room. This means that they are gathering dust, so why are you forcing them to incur new expenses for Gunthewari, “ they questioned.