No student deprived of exams, Bamu asks colleges

Aurangabad, July 31:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked all the colleges to ensure that no student is deprived of online examinations.

It may be noted that second and third-year examinations of undergraduate courses including B A, B Com and B Sc commenced at Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad from July 29. The examinations are being held online considering Covid situation.

The university received complaints that students are facing problems during online examinations, but colleges are not solving them.

Bamu asked colleges to ensure that no student is deprived of the examinations, otherwise, it would be held responsible for the students' education loss.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Yogesh Patil issued a letter to all the colleges instructing them to appoint two Information Technology coordinators to clear problems of examinees.