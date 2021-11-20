Non-teaching employees agitate in Bamu

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

Members of State Colleges and University non-teaching Employees union agitated in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

on Saturday to draw the attention of the Government towards their different demands including implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for all the 796 posts. As part of a series of agitations, the employees of colleges and universities will observe a bandh on November 22.

Employees union federation vice-president Dr Kaias Pathrikar, Prakash Akade, Manoj Shete, Vijay Darbastward, Anil Khambgaonkar, Kishor Ubale, Nitin Shinde, Shakil Rampure and others were present.

The other demands of the employees included restoring assured career progression scheme, releasing arrears of 58 months of those employees who were given the benefit of the new pay commission, making five days a week for university employees, implementation of old pension scheme for those employees who join the service after November 2005.