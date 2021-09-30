Not received satisfactory feedback after assigning the responsibility

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The people here are carefree. When they go home, they forget their responsibilities. I have not received satisfactory feedback from many after being assigned responsibilities while working here. You came here by choosing education, branch, course and place of work. So love the work by adapting to the situation. Do your work with passion, said dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Kanan Yelikar.

She was speaking in her retirement ceremony programme held at the Mahatma Gandhi hall of GMCH on Thursday. The program was chaired by Dr Srinivas Gadappa. Dr Avinash Yelikar, Laxmibai Yelikar along with the family members, students, doctors, staff and union office bearers of the GMCH were present. Dr Sarojini Jadhav, Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr Kailash Zhine, Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Mirza Shiraz Beg, Dr Gajanan Surwade, Dilip Godhane expressed their views. Dr Anil Joshi. Dr Rashmi Bengali, Dr Bharat Sonawane and Vilas Jagtap were present.

A cunning administrator

The officer of special duty (OSD) at Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad said that Dr Yelikar is an all-round expert doctor, but is also a cunning administrator. With her work ability, she started the super-speciality course and also gave a new lease of life to the course which were discontinued. Their first batch just passed out.

Team Aurangabad's best player

Dr Yelikar was the best player in team Aurangabad while fighting the corona battle. She fielded well in cover, said district collector Sunil Chavan while appreciating the efforts made by her to increase the facilities in the GMCH and said that the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities were made available in the GMCH due to corona.