Noted playwright Prof Triambak Mahajan passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Prof Triambak Mahajan, a noted playwright, died of a brief illness on Sunday morning.

He gave a new aspect to the theatre field of Marathwada.

Prof Triambak was 90 and leaves behind son Prof Kamlesh Mahajan, daughter-in-law Dr Sarvesha Mahajan and grandchildren.

His funeral procession was taken out from his residence at Mahajan Colony in Cidco N-2 at 9 am. Last rites were performed on him at Mukundwadi crematorium.

Prof Triambak Mahajan played an important role in ‘Yugyatra’ drama which was staged in Milind College. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had seen the whole drama in the college and praised Prof Triambak for his role.

Later, the play was staged during ‘Deeksha’ ceremony held at Deekshabhumi in Nagpur.

Prof Triambak had the lion’s share in the theatre field of the region. He wrote on children’s theatre and Dalit theatre movement. He had done a postgraduate course in Marathi literature from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, postgraduate in Hindi and graduated in dramatics from Savitribai Phule Pune University. He also worked as a teacher at Milind College.

He established ‘Hindi Vidyalaya’ for the propagation of Hindi. During his 33 years teaching tenure, he taught for three years to postgraduate course students and seven years in Dramatics Department.

He wrote, translated and edited books. He had command of Marathi, Hindi, Urdu and English languages.

His play ‘Jhulte Manore’, which is a satire on the political situation in the post-Independence era was very popular at that time.

He wrote famous plays including ‘Natyadharmi Marathwada, Krishnavarniya, Buddham Sharanam Gacchami, Cactus, Savli, Javaibapu, Vasu Kaka and Deepstambha.’ ‘Natyadharmi Marathwada’ was selected as a reference book by the Language Department of the Central Government for the central library.

Prof Triambak also organised three plays of ‘Black Theatre’ as part of the birth centenary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He received award in State level playwriting competition for his play ‘Deepstambha’ in 1956 and delivered a lecture on ‘Dalit Theatre’ in Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Natya Sammelan. This was the first introduction on about ‘Dalit Theatre’ in such type of meet. His play ‘Jhulte Manore’ was included in the postgraduate course of Bamu.

The noted playwright also worked as a member of the expert committee of Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya Samiti. He was honoured with ‘Natvarya Lotu Patil Ajeevan Gaurao,’ which is considered a prestigious award in the theatre field.

The NCP leader and president of Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Sharad Pawar, honoured Prof Mahajan with a citation in a programme held on August 27, 2016, to serve the theatre field for 50 years. He edited ‘Yugyatra Pravahtil Rangsahita’ a reference book on the theatre movement of Marathwada. Senior leader of Ambedkarite movement Raja Dhale released the book in a programme held on April 14, 2017.