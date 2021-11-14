Notorious goon detained under MPDA

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

Notorious goon Ajay Ramesh Wahul alias Thakur (20, Ekta Colony, Sainagar, Satara area) coming out of prison in a house burglary case at Mumbai and stealing valuables amounting to Rs 50 lakh was immediately detained for one year at Harsul Jail under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. The action was executed by the orders of commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta.

Thakur burgled a house in Mumbai and stole valuable worth Rs 50 lakh. He came out of the prison in this case on Thursday and returned home on Friday. On receiving the information, the Pundliknagar police arrested him on Saturday. CP Gupta had already issued the orders of his detention before the action.In all, 21 cases of robbery, brutal attack, rape, child abuse and other severe crimes are registered against Thakur at Mukundwadi, Osmanpura, Jinsi, Kranti Chowk, City Chowk, Cidco, Satara, Jawaharnagar and Pundliknagar police stations.

Pundliknagar API S K Khatane and his team including Balaram Chaure, Santosh Pardhe, Ganesh Vairalkar, Rajjusingh Sulane, Jalinder Mande, Praveen Muley, Kalyan Nikam, Deepak Jadhav, Arun Kamble, Rajesh Yarmal and Maya Ugale arrested Thakur.

Under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gite, APC Vishal Dhume, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Pundliknagar PI Dilip Gangurde, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, Ramesh Sangle, Shivaji Gaikwad, Mahadev Dane and others completed the legal procedure and sent Thakur to the Harsul Jail.

Thakur has been detained under MPDA Act for the second time. He started his illegal activities after coming from prison and hence the action was executed against him again.