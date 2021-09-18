Notorious goon Tipya attempts to run car on ASI

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Notorious goon Shaikh Javed alias Tipya Shaikh Maksood (32, Vijaynagar Chowk, Garkheda) tried to kill the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Cidco, MIDC police station Sitaram Kedare by running a jeep on him at Shivajinagar Bhajimandi on Friday evening. A case has been registered against Tipya at the Pundliknagar police station.

ASI Kedare, in the civil dress, had gone to Shivajinagar Bhajimandi area to arrest an accused Sohel. At the same time, a white colour Scorpio jeep (MH 26 V 0909) came there and tried to hit a woman on a scooty. Kedare shouted at the Jeep driver and asked him to stop. The driver, along with a woman came down from the jeep and they were going towards the woman on the scooty abusing her. Kedare restricted him but the driver caught him by his collar. When Kedare told him that he is a police officer, he started abusing him. Kedare recognized him as Tipya and tried to nab him, but he escaped. While escaping, he tried to kill Kedare by running the Scorpio Jeep on him, but Kedare saved himself.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Tipya while ASI S K Khatane is further investigating the case.