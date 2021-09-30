Notorious goon Tipya gets PC

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The judicial magistrate (First Class), D M Vamane, remanded the notorious goon, Shaikh Javed Shaikh Maqsood alias Tipya, who tried to kill an API by running a car on him, in the police custody till October 3.

The complainant, API of the Cidco MIDC police station, Sitaram Kedare, went to Shivajinagar for investigation of a case on September 17. Tipya, who was there tried to run the car on him and fled away. A case was registered at the Pundliknagar police station.

Later, Tipya robbed a security guard of the Harsul Jail. A case in this regard was registered in the Cidco MIDC police station. After committing both the crimes, Tipya was at large since then. In all, five police teams were searching him. On Tuesday, he surrendered before the court and was sent to the Harsul Jail.

Later, Pundliknagar police requested for his custody for the investigation of the case. According he was remanded in the police custody till October 3.