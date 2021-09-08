Novel agitation to press demand for Muslim graveyard

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

To attract the attention towards long-pending demand for allotment of additional land for the development of Muslim graveyard in Naregaon, various social organisations led by Bharat Mukti Morcha (BMM) will take out 'Janaza Andolan' (in a symbolic form) from Dargah Masjid to AMC headquarters, on September 9 at 10 am. The agitation will also be participated by Rashtriya Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and others.

BMM's city executive president Aliyar Noor Khan said, " The population of Muslims is more than 40,000 in Naregaon and the old graveyard which is of 1 acre is proving insufficient. We had also submitted several memorandums to the district collector, the AMC municipal commissioner and the guardian minister, but no action has been taken upon it."

Adds BMM's district general secretary Santosh Salve that the district collectorate has issued a letter to the AMC commissioner directing him to take necessary action on July 8, 2021, but sans any development. Hence we are launching the agitation to fulfil the long-pending demand.