Now, postman to issue vehicle insurance at doorstep

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Here is good news as the postmen in the city, besides delivering regular mails, will now sell car and bike insurance policies right at the customer's doorstep.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has signed a mutual agreement with insurance companies. On Thursday, IPPB General Insurance had organised 'Maha Log In Day' Thursday. The launch of service was made with insuring 125 vehicles. The service will be rendered locally by the Gramin Dak Sevak or Postman.

Earlier, the Department of Post (DoP) has issued many customer-friendly services like issuing of ATM Card, Registration of Aadhar Card, issuing of Life Certificate, releasing of Pensions etc. Now it has extended the list of services by introducing an insurance scheme for two and four-wheelers through postmen through IPPB - a dedicated unit formed to deliver banking services.

The process is paperless

The senior postmaster (Aurangabad) R D Kulkarni said," The process is paperless. There is no need for any documents, except the vehicle registration certificate (RC) book. However, it is mandatory for the customer desirous to avail the service to have an IPPB account. The department also has to offer a personal accident insurance scheme for vehicle-owner of Rs 15 lakh. The annual instalment for two-wheeler's insurance is between Rs 1200 and Rs 1800 per anum."