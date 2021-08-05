Now, Tiger Safari, Leopard Safari in Mitmita

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined that the proposed Tiger Safari and Leopard Safari will be the star attraction amongst the visitors at the ambitious Aurangabad Zoological Park (in Mitmita).

Pandey, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), said that the state-of-the-art Park and Safaris will be established with the funds of Smart City Mission. It is learnt that ASCDCL has allocated Rs 250 crore for the wildlife project.

" We had received 64 hectares of land for the Park from the State Government. However, the Park will be annexed by the Tiger Safari and Leopard Safari. Hence we are in need of an additional 21 hectares and 17 hectares of land respectively for these Safaris. Accordingly, we are demanding the government to give us 40 hectares of additional land for the purpose," explained Pandey.

Old zoo established in 1984

As reported earlier, the AMC has established the existing zoo on the campus of Siddharth Garden in the year 1984. The total area of the zoo is 14 hectares. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has granted the permission whose validity was till April 2013. The zoo was of small category. When the AMC applied for renewal of permission, the CZA experts refused to do so and strictly recommended shifting the zoo on spacious land so that the wildlife animals of the zoo could have free

and adequate space to move. Later on, the AMC decided to shift the zoo and drafted the Master Plan for Aurangabad Zoological Park. However, after few recommended corrections, the CZA approved it on February 26, 2020.

According to zoo officials, " Presently, there are 14 tigers (including five cubs) and two leopards in the existing zoo. More than 250 wildlife animals of 16 different species are housed in it."

Park should be a haven for international tourists: CM

On July 13, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in Mumbai. The MLAs of Aurangabad, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsaat, additional secretary (revenue) Nitin Kareer, principal secretary (Urban Development Department) Mahesh Pathak, principal secretary (CMO) Vikas Kharge, principal secretary (forest) Venugopal Reddy and the ASCDCL's CEO Pandey attended the meeting. Thackeray ordered Pandey to submit the details of additional land required for the expansion of Park and also the planning of funds required for the purpose. The CM instructed him to ensure that the Park is developed on international standards and should be a haven for international and domestic

visitors. Two days after the meeting the CZA team visited Aurangabad for the inspection of the existing zoo and the proposed Park.

DPR cost revised up to Rs 200 cr !

" The preparation of DPR as per the parameters of CZA is nearing completion. The cost of the project had also been revised. The old detailed project report (DPR) was of Rs 100 crore, but now it would be revised up to Rs 200 crore. Presently, the levelling of the surface and construction of protection wall is going on under Phase I of the Park. The cost of Phase I is of

Rs 11 crore. Meanwhile, we will be submitting the revised DPR to the government very soon," pointed out Pandey.

Earlier, the ASCDCL shortlisted a Delhi-based project management consultant (PMC) to draft the Master Plan and prepare the DPR for the Park. The Aurangabad Zoological Park aims at attracting more than 10 lakh visitors every year. A total of 500 wildlife animals of 60 myriad species will be housed here and will be the centre of attraction amongst the visitors of all age groups, it is hoped.