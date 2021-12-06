Number of MSRTC employees resuming duty increased in division

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Many employees of Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who were on strike started resuming duty.

The number of employees attendance increased up to 473 from 358. Police security is given to those employees who join the duty.

It may be noted the employees have been on strike for the past 28 days demanding MSRTC’s merger in the Government. The Aurangabad division is losing its daily revenue of Rs 50 lakh.

Divisional controller Arun Siya said that the division suffered a revenue loss of Rs 14 crore so far.

Action like suspension, termination or transfer was taken against agitating employees.

No, no action was taken in the division for the past two days. Many MSRTC staffers are seen returning to duty because of the increasing duration of agitation. The highest number of employees from office and workshop.

The division has 1072 drivers while 850 conductors. Of them, 16 drivers and eight conductors are on the duty. The majority of drivers and conductors appear firmed on the merger of the State Transport Corporation.