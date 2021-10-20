Number of youths securing jobs after skill development unknown

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

In order to reduce the rising graph of unemployment, the Central and the state governments are emphasising on skill development schemes through the skill development, employment and entrepreneurship programme under the Maharashtra centre for entrepreneurship development. But the department lacks any information on the number of people getting employment after training.

These schemes were introduced with the objective of training educated unemployed persons to take up self-employment ventures or skilled wage employment. Entrepreneurs are given guidance related to industry, service, business activities and skill upgradation. Entrepreneurs and skilled youths are guided in respect of choice of activity, necessities of land, project report, obtaining various no objection certificates, licences and marketing strategy. The objective is also to remove the disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, skill up-gradation and innovative thinking not only for existing jobs but also jobs that are to be created.

In the last two years, crores of rupees have been spent on several skill development training camps conducted in the district. For the last two years, training has been provided by the skill development institutions set up by industrial organisations and institutions. But the centre lacks data on how many people actually got employment. Around Rs 3 to 4 crore was spent on recognised skills development training institutes in the past two years. Besides, a proposal for expenditure of Rs 3 crore for the next 2021-22 years has been approved. The department also lacks the exact number of people training in various institutes.