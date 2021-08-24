Nurses in GMCH on strike today

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The shortage of medicines in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), insufficient number of Class IV staff in the wards, shortage of hygiene equipment persists even after the end of the deadline of 12 days given by the nurses. Therefore, the nursing staff have decided to go on strike on Wednesday.

Due to the strike, the GMCH administration has planned to keep the patient service in the wards with the help of nursing college students and resident doctors. Essential medicines have been supplied. It is also planned to provide Class IV staff for other works. Action will be taken against the employees who are absent from the ward during duty hours, said deputy superintendent Dr Srinivasa Gadappa.