Nursing students take oath

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The students of the nursing course took an oath of allegiance, devotion to service, professional ethics and patient service by holding a lamp in their hands as a symbol of selfless service.

The swearing in ceremony (lamp lighting) of the new semester students was held at the New Nursing School in Hudco. The function was presided over by Dr Balasaheb Pawar, president of Shiva Trust. The students took an oath to serve the patients by lighting lamps to serve the patients uninterruptedly and remove the darkness in their lives. Vimala Kedare of the government medical college said that good communication while caring for the patient gives patience to the patient as well as the relatives. Prof Ashish Kedari, Prof Pradeep Vikhe, Dr Kishore Kagde, Shankarrao Adsul, Sanjay Gawli, Vilas Ingle, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Adv Dayanand Bhalke were present.