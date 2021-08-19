NVS MUN discusses pressing world issues

Aurangabad, Aug 19: The Nath Valley Model United Nations (NVMUN) hosted its 5th session virtually, recently. Over 200 students from schools and colleges all across India including Amanora School, Pune, Centre Point School, Nagpur, South City International School, Kolkata, Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur, Modern High school, New Delhi, schools from Aurangabad Stepping Stones High School, Tender Care Home, Universal High School and Nath Valley School (NVS) participated.

During the inaugural ceremony, principal Ranjit Dass addressed the participants and welcomed the chief guest Dr Jonathan Long, one of the leading luminaries of the educational sector and the principal of the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad.

Dr Long elaborated on the true essence of what a MUN Conference represents. He said, “MUN is a platform for the students to play the role of delegates from different countries and an attempt to solve the real world problems keeping in mind the principles of individual peace, dignity and equality.” Secretary general Tushar Rajput declared the two-conference, that witnessed intense discussion and quality debate, open.

The committees designed to address the imperative issues of the pre-Covid and post-Covid world were as follows United Nations Human Rights Council, All India Political Parties Meet, Special Political and Decolonisation Committee, World Trade Organisation, United Nations Environment Programme, Continuous Crisis Committee and Economic and Social Council.

The winners of each committee were put in a newly-introduced committee - the Best of the Best Delegates Committee. Its agenda was the prevailing crisis in Afghanistan.

The winners were felicitated in the online closing ceremony. Some of the students from Gems Modern School, Dubai, Amanora, Pravin Gandhi College of Law, Army Public School, Kirkee, Modern High School, Delhi, NVS, Aurangabad were declared as winners and awarded cash prizes. The conference ended with the release of the official newsletter Flambeau. Principal Dass congratulated the Executive Board as well as the MUN co-ordinator Shobha Thirani on the success of the event.