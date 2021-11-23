Objection taken on desk officers promotion

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

An objection was taken to the promotion of desk officer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Bhagwan Phad.Marathwada president of Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi in a complaint submitted to university administration and joint director of Higher Education recently stated that the State Government the decision about promotion dated December 17, 2018 was cancelled.

Phad was given a promotion as per the Government decision. “The withdrawal of orders means withdrawal promotion. The office of the joint director sought a report from Bamu through a letter sent on October 25. The university has not responded to the letter. A reminder was sent to Bamu on November 23,” he said. Phad was working as a senior assistant. He was promoted to desk officer instead of assistant superintendent. When contacted Phad said that he had not received any information from the administration about it.

