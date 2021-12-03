Obtain license of your pet dog or face action from AMC in 2022?

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has appealed the citizens having pet dogs to obtain a valid license or renew the old one before December 31, 2021, or the AMC would separate the pet from you and your family!. The citizens are directed to contact the AMC's Veterinary Clinic near old Octroi Central Naka to complete the license procedures.

It is mandatory upon citizens rearing dogs as pets in their houses. As per the record, the AMC has issued 3,000 licenses so far. The validity of the license is of one year. However, it has been observed that the citizens do not step in contact with the office again for the renewal of their licenses after one year.

The new license is issued on payment of Rs 750, while the fee for renewing the license is Rs 500. As per the primary report, the AMC believes that there would be more than 10,000 citizens, who are having pet dogs in the city, and

deprive of licenses. Meanwhile, many citizens brought puppies as playmates for their kids during the lockdown.

As per the new rules framed by the AMC the owner should ensure that his pet is injected by rabies injection and would not cause harm to any citizens on road.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said," The citizens having pet dogs should obtain their license (permission) before December 31, 2021, and those possessing the license should renew it soon."

Meanwhile, the AMC's animal husbandry officer Dr Shahed Shaikh hinted at taking legal action against violators, if the formalities are not completed before the deadline."