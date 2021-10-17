Office of first Parivartanvadi Sahitya Sammelan inaugurated

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had expressed the need of the alternate social culture. The authors with the Parivartanvadi approach is not accepted in the established system. The authors in this group are often ignored and their voice is curbed. Thus, there is a need to provide an independent platform to the authors of the depressed classes, opined the deputy chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Shirish Bansode.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the office of the first Parivartanvadi Sahitya Sammelan. Deputy CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, Deepak Bansode, Sumit Bhuigal, chief organiser Samadhan Dahiwal, reception committee president Prakash Ingle, committee members Hasan Inamdar, Bharat Hiwarale, Bhushan Chopade, Swapnil Kale, Jayashri Shirke, Bhimrao Shirsat, Kishor Ughade and others were present.

Samadhan Dahiwal made in an introductory speech, Valmik Wagh conducted the proceedings while D D Sawant proposed a vote of thanks.