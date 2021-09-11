Officers directed to concentrate on non-Covid patients along with Corona

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The regular vaccination, family planning, cataract surgeries have been completely ignored for the past six months in the district health machinery due to the second Corona wave. Now, the Corona wave has been receded. The deputy health directors in the state have been directed to concentrate on the non-Covid medical facilities along with the Corona patients in a meeting held in Mumbai. Hence, the officers have started the preparations to increase the non-Covid facilities.

During the first Corona wave, several deliveries of the pregnant women were done at home. The government has spent crores of rupees on enhancing maternal facilities in rural areas. Hence, it is being seen that such incidents do not occur again.

Health deputy director Dr Swapnil Lale said the Corona pandemic had impacted the non-Covid health services. The number of non-Covid patients had increased considerably while many people preferred the treatment in private hospitals. Now, the regular vaccination, deliveries, family planning, cataract surgeries will be regularized as before.