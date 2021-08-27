Officers, employees will be held responsible for illegal activities

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar warned the officers and the police employees that they would be held responsible for the illegal activities being conducted in the ambit of the police chowkies coming under the jurisdiction of the police station. Pawar took charge as PI of Cidco police station after his transfer from City Chowk police station on August 20.

On August 25, he sent a written order to the police officers and employees coming under the Cidco police station warning that no illegal activities will be entertained. Stern action will be taken against the concerned persons. The raid raids will be conducted by the PI or the teams of the senior officers or other branches. If illegal activities are found, the officers and the employees of the concerned chowkies will be held responsible, Pawar clarified in the order.

The order has been sent to 26 persons, including PSIs, ASIs, head constables and constables.

Should not leave the duty places

The concerned officers and policemen should be present at the assigned places, and chowkies between 10 am and 8 pm. They should bring their lunch boxes with them and should not leave the assigned duty places without any concrete reasons. If they have to leave the places for investigation, inquiry, patrolling, court witness and other government works, they should mention it in the movement register of the Chowkies, the order added.