Old man beaten up

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Six persons severely beat a 70-year-old man and tried to grab his home in N-3, Cidco area last Friday.

The old man Shambhusingh Amarsingh Dixit is retired and lives in N-3 Cidco areas. The accused Atul Mishra and his accomplices threatened him and demanded to transfer his house in their hame. On November 19, Mishra and others came to his house at night and again demanded him to transfer the house in their name. As he refused, they severely beat with iron rods. Dixit lodged a complaint at Pundliknagar police station in this regard.