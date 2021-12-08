Aurangabad, Dec 8:

An old man murdered by crushing with stone was found in front of Sahara City area on Beed By-pass on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Baban Dhuraji Shinde (65, Nipani Bhalgaon). A case has been registered in the Cidco MIDC police station.

PI Vitthal Pote said, a security guard informed the police that an old man is lying in unconscious condition in front of Sahara City area on Beed By-pass road and he has injuries on his body. The police rushed to the spot. They found that the old man was crushed with a stone and the stone with blood stains was lying near the body. An aadhar card was found in the pocket of the deceased. The forensic team was called for collecting the evidence. The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the postmortem was conducted.

The police said that the old man was murdered and the body was thrown. A case of murder has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by victim’s son Sudam Shinde. API Shivaji Chaure is further investigating the case.

DCP Deepak Girhe and ACP Nishikant Bhujbal also visited the spot and issued guidelines about the direction of the investigation.