One dead after being hit by vehicle

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

An unidentified 50-year-old person was killed in a head-on collision with a vehicle in front of Lakshmi Mata temple on Ahmednagar road on Saturday morning.

According to Chawni station PI Sharad Ingle, police received information that a man was critically injured on Nagar road. Police rushed the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital. But the doctors declared the injured dead on arrival. Despite trying all day, the police was not able to identify the deceased. A case of accidental death was filed in the station.