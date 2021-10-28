One die after motorcycle slips

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

A two wheeler rider was killed after his motorcycle fell into the Nandur-Madhameshwar canal near Mahalgaon at Katepimpalgaon. The deceased has been identified as Bhausaheb Namdev Shelke (52, Katepimpalgaon).

Shelke was heading towards Katepimpalgaon from his motorcycle (MH-20-FK-4218) on Wednesday. Meanwhile he lost balance after colliding with a stone and fell into the canal. He sustained serious injuries to his head. The Gangapur police recovered the dead body with the help of locals and sent it to the Shillegaon deputy district hospital for postmortem. He is survived by a wife, son, daughter and extended family. Shillegaon police is further investigating the case.